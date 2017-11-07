Man charged in summertime stabbing in Fort Madison

A Burlington man has been charged with attempted murder for a stabbing that left the victim in the street near a fast-food restaurant in Fort Madison.

Fort Madison authorities say 40-year-old Robert “Shorty” McPherson has been charged with stabbing a Fort Madison man in August of this year. McPherson allegedly stabbed the man in the chest and cut his face at a 15th street home. The victim fled and was found on the street near Hardees, where police were called to investigate.

McPherson is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond in the Lee County Jail. He’s facing felony attempted murder and willful injury charges, if convicted he could get 35 years in prison. McPherson is due back in court on November 14th for a preliminary hearing.

(Reporting by David Hightower, KBUR, Burlington)