Governor Reynolds encountered anti-ethanol protesters in Texas

Governor Kim Reynolds says she was greeted by protesters during her trip to Texas last week.

Reynolds announced before she left for the Republican Governors Association gathering in Austin that she’d wear a “Free Bill” t-shirt — to highlight how Texas Senator Ted Cruz has blocked a vote on Iowa Ag Secretary Bill Northey’s nomination for a job in the U.S.D.A.

“I was the only governor that had protesters,” she says.

Some of the signs read: “Corn Cronyism” — a slap at Iowa politicians like Reynolds who’ve pressed the EPA to increase mandatory production levels for corn-based ethanol.

“You know, it’s important to Iowans and I’m not going to stop fighting for it,” Reynolds said Monday.

The governor said if the EPA backtracks and reduces the amount of ethanol that must be produced and blended into gasoline, it will be “devastating” for Iowa farmers who’re already enduring low commodity prices.