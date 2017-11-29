DCI seeks help in finding missing Grundy Center man

State investigators believe foul play is involved in the disappearance of a Grundy Center man.

Twenty-eight-year-old Michael Johns was reported missing back on October 26. On Tuesday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issued a news release asking for the public’s help in finding Johns, who was last seen during the early morning hours of October 25 in an area between the towns of Greene and Charles City.

Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy Kirk Dolleslager says it’s now been over a month since anyone has heard from or seen Johns. “We’ve had a lot of information in this case, but some of the information has kind of slowed down so we’re just trying to renew interest in the case to get some more information,” Dolleslager told Radio Iowa. There’s a chance Johns may no longer be alive, something Dolleslager wants hunters and others hiking through fields to know.

“There’s a possibility he could be deceased or there could be other evidence laying in ditches or fields, that type of thing,” Dolleslager said. At the time of his disappearance, Johns was wearing a white baseball cap, a green or dark colored Under Armor hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white and gray tennis shoes. He was last seen during the early morning hours of October 25 in an area between the towns of Greene and Charles City.

Dolleslager is not saying why investigators suspect foul play in Johns’ disappearance. “At this time we’re not going to release why…we don’t want to compromise the investigation,” Dolleslager said. “Just, during the investigation, we developed some information that points to foul play.”

Johns is well-known to local law enforcement. He was arrested at least three times this year in Grundy County on various theft and drug charges.

The Iowa DCI reports, at the time of his disappearance, Johns was wearing a white baseball cap, a green or dark colored Under Armor hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 319-824-6933 or contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at www.cvcrimestop.com.