Iowa State to Liberty and Iowa to Pinstripe

Iowa State is going bowling for the 13th time in school history by accepting an invitation to play in the 2017 AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn.

The Cyclones will face No. 19 Memphis (10-2, 7-1 AAC) on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m. CT. The game will be televised by ABC.

Iowa State returns to a bowl game for the first time since 2012. The Cyclones finished the regular season with a 7-5 mark and a 5-4 record in Big 12 play, tying for fourth in the conference and matching its school record for wins against conference competition.

Iowa has accepted an invitation to play Boston College at the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York City on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:15 (CT). The game will be televised by ESPN from Yankee Stadium.

The Hawkeyes are making their 31st bowl game appearance, and their first in New York. Iowa has posted a 14-15-1 record in 30 previous bowl games.