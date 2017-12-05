Iowa continues leading nation in high school graduation rate

Iowa once again leads the nation in the percentage of high school students who graduate.

Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise says 91.3% of students in the class of 2016 completed high school within four years in Iowa and a new national report says that the best in the country.

The 2016 graduation rate in Iowa was up three-tenths of a percent from the year before and is up three percentage points during the last six years. The national graduation rate is about 7 percent lower than Iowa at 84.1%. New Jersey was the only other state to top 90% — at 90.1%.

Wise says the graduation rate is just one measure of success as the state has work to do to ensure all the graduates are prepared to succeed beyond high school.