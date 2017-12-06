Store owner in West Des Moines facing child pornography charge

A West Des Moines man who allegedly filmed young women in the changing room of his business is now facing a trial on a pornography charge.

Forty-eight-year-old Robert Kuhn is now charged with producing child pornography and is being held pending a trial. Court documents say a minor working for Kuhn at Wayback Records in West Des Moines in August found a hidden video camera in the bathroom after he sent her there to try on clothing sold at the store.

It was revealed during his court hearing that investigators found videos on the camera of other females undressing. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is asking anyone who may’ve used the bathroom or changing room of the business and believe they may’ve been recorded to contact them.

You can call Special Agent Aaron Simon at (515) 323-2425.