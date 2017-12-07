Texas man dies in Audubon County car rollover

An accident this morning in western Iowa’s Audubon County killed a Texas man.

The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2017 Dodge Challenger driven by 31-year-old Nathaniel Ray Brockveldt, of Elgin, Texas, was traveling north on Highway 71 north of Brayton at around 6:20 AM, when for reasons unknown, the car left the road and rolled several times before striking a tree and coming to rest on its roof in the northbound ditch.

Brockveldt, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)