Hearing leads to firing of Missouri State Trooper involved in Iowa man’s death

The Missouri State Trooper involved in the death of an Iowa man had been fired.

Trooper Anthony Piercy pleaded guilty in September to negligent boat operation in the 2014 death of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson of Clive. Piercy was taking Ellingson back to shore on suspicion of boating while intoxicated at the Lake of the Ozarks when Ellingson fell out of the boat and drowned.

The leader of the Missouri State Patrol says she convened a hearing on Piercy to review administrative charges against him. The review determined Piercy violated department policy and he was fired.

The State of Missouri agreed to pay Ellingson’s estate $9 million to settle a civil lawsuit filed against the Missouri State Patrol in the case.