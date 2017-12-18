Nebraska man killed while skateboarding on I-29

A young Nebraska man was killed in a skateboarding accident in southwest Iowa early Saturday morning.

It wasn’t your typical skateboarding accident as the Iowa State Patrol says the Omaha teen was skateboarding in the passing lane of Interstate 29. It happened shortly after 2 a.m.in Mills County near the town of Pacific Junction.

Troopers say 19-year-old Tyler Givens-Dunn was hit and killed by an SUV. The driver, a North Carolina woman, was passing a semi in the northbound left lane when she hit Givens-Dunn. The driver wasn’t hurt. Givens-Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene.