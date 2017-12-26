Dubuque firefighter injured in garage fire

A Dubuque firefighter was injured after responding to a garage fire at an apartment building last night.

The fire was reported in the detached garage just after 6 p.m. Monday, and was put out without any damage to the apartment. The fire department report says one firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital and treated at the emergency room. A condition report is not available.

There’s also no word on the cause of the fire. The electricity was out to the apartment for a short time, but no one had to leave the building.