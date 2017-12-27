Guilty verdict returned in fatal Cedar Rapids shooting

A jury has been found a man guilty in a fatal shooting this summer in Cedar Rapids.

The shooting on July 2nd killed 26-year-old Andrew Meeks, Jr. A 30-year-old man was injured. The two were shot while in a vehicle that crashed into a guardrail in a Walmart parking lot on the city’s southwest side.

In late September, 25-year-old Quarzone Martin was charged with first-degree murder. But, a Linn County jury Wednesday convicted Martin of second-degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent.