Bitter cold forces cancellation of hikes at state parks on New Year’s Day

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has decided it’s going to be too cold and has canceled the First Day Hikes scheduled at 27 state parks on New Year’s Day.

The State Parks Bureau Chief Todd Coffelt says they are disappointed to cancel the event, but with the forecast for bitter cold they don’t want to risk the safety of anyone who might come out.

First Day Hikes are part of a national initiative to encourage people to spend time outdoors. More than 1,200 people participated in hikes across the state on New Year’s Day last year. Coffelt says they will plan on hosting hikes again next year.

He says anyone can visit state parks during the winter and enjoy the beautiful scenery that’s unique to this time of year.

