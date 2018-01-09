Iowa State falters late at No. 12 Kansas

A valiant effort by Iowa State came up short at 12th ranked Kansas. The Jayhawks used a late 9-0 run to edge the Cyclones 83-78 as Iowa State falls to 0-4 in the Big 12.

Freshman guard Lindell Wigginton led the Cyclones with 27 points.

“We feel like we could come in and beat them at home”, said Wigginton. “But we did not execute down the stretch and that cost us the game.”

The Cyclones committed 17 turnovers, including three in the final two minutes when the game was on the line.

“You just can not give up live ball turnovers here”, said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. “Too many turnovers down the stretch and we just did not have the movement we did when we were playing well.”

Donovan Jackson added 20 points as the Cyclones fall to 9-6 overall.