Two charged with murder in Des Moines shooting

Two people are now charged in the first homicide of the year in Iowa’s capital city.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment at 1332 21st Street a few blocks east of Drake University. Police say 39-year-old Cory Lee Channon of Des Moines died at the scene. He was shot in the chest.

Police have made two arrests. Forty-five-year-old William Burton the Third and 36-year-old Crystal Purdy are both charged with first-degree murder. Police have not discussed a possible motive in the shooting.

There were 25 homicides in Des Moines in 2017, the most in the city since 1978, when 27 people were killed.