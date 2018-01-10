Radio Iowa

Two charged with murder in Des Moines shooting

Crystal Purdy

Two people are now charged in the first homicide of the year in Iowa’s capital city.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment at 1332 21st Street a few blocks east of Drake University. Police say 39-year-old Cory Lee Channon of Des Moines died at the scene. He was shot in the chest.

William Burton

Police have made two arrests. Forty-five-year-old William Burton the Third and 36-year-old Crystal Purdy are both charged with first-degree murder. Police have not discussed a possible motive in the shooting.

There were 25 homicides in Des Moines in 2017, the most in the city since 1978, when 27 people were killed.


