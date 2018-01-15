State MLK Jr celebration set for today

The Iowa Department of Human Rights is hosting the annual state Martin Luther King Junior celebration today.

Kim Cheeks of the Department’s Office on the Status of African Americans says the celebration begins at 10:45 at the Des Moines Botantical Center.

“It will be our 29th annual celebration commemorating the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King. We will have opening remarks by Governor Kim Reynolds,” Cheeks says the keynote speech will be delivered by Izaah Knox, Executive Director of Urban Dreams.

She says the entertainment will feature Julius Brooks, a jazz musician and poet Emmett Phillips. Cheeks says everyone is invited to attend the event honoring the slain Civil Rights leader.

“To remember his values, to remind people of his principles of non-violence and to celebrate the holiday,” Cheeks says. Governor Reynolds will sign a proclamation designating it Martin Luther King Junior Day, and the period of January 14-20th as Martin Luther King Junior Week.