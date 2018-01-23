Hawkeyes add 10th assistant coach

Derrick Foster has been added to the Iowa football staff as its 10th assistant coach.

Foster joins the Iowa staff after serving the last two seasons as running backs coach and running game coordinator at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. He has coached wide receivers and running backs at Tennessee, Northwestern State University, and Valdosta State University.

“Derrick is an outstanding person and has built an impressive resume with experience at multiple levels of college football,” said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. “He has an impressive record of success on the recruiting trail that will strengthen and expand our existing efforts.”

Foster’s hiring comes as a result of the NCAA allowing FBS programs to add a 10th fulltime assistant. Foster will coach on the offensive side of the ball, allowing LeVar Woods to spend more attention to special teams. Specific coaching assignments will be announced later.