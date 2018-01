The “Field of Dreams” baseball diamond near Dyersville that was the set for a 1987 movie has been vandalized.

A vehicle left tire ruts in both the infield and outfield. Dyersville Police say it appears the damage was caused by a single vehicle, making one pass through the field. It happened sometime Monday night.

Field of Dreams officials say they will work on repairing the damage before opening day, which is April 1.

(Reporting by Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)