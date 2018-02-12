Gustafson named B1G Player of Week for record eighth time

University of Iowa junior Megan Gustafson has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. It is Gustafson’s eighth Player of the Week award of the season — a Big Ten single season record.

The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native has been recognized by the conference in 13 of the first 14 weeks of the season. She was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Nov. 13, Dec. 4, Dec. 18, Dec. 26, Jan. 2, Jan. 15, and Feb. 5.

Gustafson averaged 29.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and shot 74.2 percent from the field and 92.3 percent from the free throw line in a pair of Big Ten wins last week. She led all scorers with 33 points on 13-of-19 shooting in Iowa’s win over Penn State on Feb. 9. Gustafson grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out a career-high seven assists against the Lady Lions. She registered 10 points and four rebounds in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Hawkeyes.

On Feb. 11, Gustafson netted a game-high 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field in Iowa’s win over Northwestern. She grabbed 16 rebounds in the contest to register her 24th double-double of the season. Gustafson netted 14 of her 25 points in the second half to seal Iowa’s 20th win of the season.



