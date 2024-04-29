Two charged in death of Fort Dodge man

Two suspects are now charged in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found in a Webster County ditch on Friday by a letter carrier.

Webster County Sheriff’s deputies reported they located a dead male suffering from what appeared to a gunshot wound. The body was identified as 55-year-old Dennis R. Jones of Fort Dodge. As the investigation unfolded, it was determined that Jones had not been shot where he was located.

A search warrant was then executed at 1440 Second Avenue South in Fort Dodge. As a result of the investigation, 26-year-old Alec R. Jones of Fort Dodge was charged with first-degree murder, and 21-year-old Nathan T. Jones of Fort Dodge was sharged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)