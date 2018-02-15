Creston police say man’s death is suspicious

A suspicious death investigation is underway after police were called to do a welfare check at an apartment in Creston last night.

Upon arriving and entering the residence, Creston Police Department officers discovered the body of a deceased male. The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Paul Allen Scheel. The body was transported to the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny, Iowa where an autopsy will be conducted.

The death investigation is being treated as suspicious at this time. If the public has any information regarding Scheel they are asked to call the Union County Law Enforcement Center at (641) 782-8402. This is an ongoing investigation being worked jointly by the Creston Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

(By T.J. Dunphy, KSIB, Creston)