ADM wins tax credits for update of its wet mill in Clinton

One of the largest employers in Clinton is launching a $196 million renovation project. Andy Sokolovich, with the Clinton Regional Development Corporation, says the Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) grain processing plant will be updating its wet mill.

“The wet mill really is the artery that leads into the entire plant. It’s a very crucial component to their process,” Sokolovich said. “They’re looking to invest the money to create a new wet mill and ensure that they can do business in Clinton for a long time.”

Last Friday, Sokolovich traveled to Des Moines, where the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board awarded the ADM project over $8 million in tax credits. The Chicago-based ADM acquired the wet mill facility in Clinton in 1982.

“ADM’s plant in Clinton is one of the most versatile,” Sokolovich said. “We’re happy to have them on board. Their existing management at the plant, their leadership – both corporate and local – has been very accommodating to our needs as a development corporation and as a community.”

The wet mill facility in Clinton was built in the early 1900s. ADM officials had considered closing the plant about 18 years ago because of its age and needed improvements. The plant currently employs around 750 people.