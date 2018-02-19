Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Fires/Accidents/Disasters / Fires in Sioux City, Knoxville, Cedar Rapids leave three people dead

Fires in Sioux City, Knoxville, Cedar Rapids leave three people dead

By

Three people died in three separate fires across the state this weekend.

Sioux City Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found inside a burning car Sunday evening. The victim’s name has not been released.

A fire destroyed a house in Knoxville early Sunday. Seventy-year-old Charlene Selmyhr was outside the home when crews arrived, but she became unresponsive in a police car and died later at a hospital.

And in Cedar Rapids, 57-year-old Thomas Jones died Saturday when a fire broke out in his unit at the Shamrock Apartments. The causes of all three fires remain under investigation.

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page