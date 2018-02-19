Former Johnston accounting clerk facing several charges in theft of city funds

A former accounting clerk for the city of Johnston is now facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing city funds.

A special investigation by the State Auditor found $13,569 in city money handled by former clerk Teresa Osburne that was not deposited into the city’s bank account. The audit found the money was primarily cash collections from the library, farmers market and the parks department for senior citizen bus trips.

The spokesperson for the city says police filed five felony counts of first-degree theft, first-degree fraudulent practices, second-degree theft, second-degree fraudulent practices, felonious misconduct in office, and two misdemeanor charges of fifth-degree theft and fifth-degree fraudulent practices. Osburne turned herself in at the Johnston Police Department this morning and was booked into the Polk County Jail.

The city says it has taken several steps to improved security procedures following the state audit.

(Photo courtesy of the Polk County Jail)