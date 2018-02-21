Fake 50-dollar bills showing up in Storm Lake

Bogus bills have surfaced in a northwest Iowa city. The Storm Lake Police Department is warning business owners and residents about counterfeit money that may be circulating in the area.

Police say they seized counterfeit $50 bills during the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday morning. The seized bills include the words “Motion Picture Use Only” on the front and back of the bills.

Police are asking anyone who has seen similar bills passed at their business to contact police.

(By Joel Hermann, KAYL, Storm Lake)