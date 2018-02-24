Tourism Office makes recommendations on best places to eat

State tourism officials are offering Iowans and visitors alike a new service — recommendations on the best places to eat statewide.

Jessica O’Riley, with the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s tourism office, says it’s all online, with “99 Counties, 99 Restaurants.”

“Travelers like to eat where the locals eat,” O’Riley says, “so we thought we’d make it easier for travelers to find those locations by picking one restaurant in each county that they should try.”

O’Riley explains how the 99 eateries were picked for the list.

“We looked at places that served a unique dish or had a unique atmosphere, maybe they’d won an award for the best burger or best tenderloin,” she says. “Also, we travel and find restaurants we enjoy. We also looked to Yelp for some positive reviews there.”

The list of 99 restaurants includes stops in Fairfield, Ogden, Orient, Le Claire and Prairie City.

“It’s a very diverse menu and there should be something for everyone’s tastes,” she says. “We encourage everyone to get out and try a bunch of places.”

Find the complete listing on the web at traveliowa.com/99restaurants.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)