150+ deaths so far, Iowa’s worst flu season since 2009

Iowa is experiencing its worst flu season in a decade.

A report from the state health department says 157 people have died from the flu or flu-related illnesses in Iowa since October.

The season isn’t even over yet and it’s already the most deaths since 2009 when there was a swine flu outbreak.

By this date last year, there had only been 50 deaths from the flu statewide.

Health officials say it’s still not to late to get a flu shot, as if you catch the bug, it can make the symptoms less severe and shorter lasting.