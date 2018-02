One person died in a house fire in Eagle Grove on Monday night.

Eagle Grove Fire Chief Tom Peterson said the name of the victim of the fire has not been released. Peterson said fire fighters received the call shortly after 9:30. Flames engulfed the residence when the fire department arrived. Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation.

Chief Peterson said the cause appears to be electrical in nature.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)