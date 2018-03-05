Man charged with murder after death of woman in Lakota

A northern Iowa man is facing a first murder charge following an incident in the small town of Lakota over the weekend.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call around 12:47 a.m. Saturday from 517 Smith St. in Lakota. The reporting party also stated that a domestic assault with weapons had allegedly occurred at 202 2nd Street in Lakota.

When Deputies responded they found a male subject with cuts to his arm at 517 Smith St. and a dead woman at 202 2nd St. At this point the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation was contacted to assist.

Following their investigation, 45-year-old Chad David Dietrick of Lakota was arrested on charges of first-degree murder. The victim has been identified as Krista Lynn Hesebeck, 38, of Lakota. The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.Dietrick is behing held at the Kossuth County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)