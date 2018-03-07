Nursing assistants accused of sexual exploitation of patients at Fayette facility

Two employees of a care facility in northeast Iowa are accused of having sex with patients.

Twenty-six-year-old Megan Penney of Clermont and 23-year-old Paige Johanningmeier of Elgin were arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual exploitation. Both are Certified Nursing Assistants. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on February 21 when two court ordered patients walked away from the Prairie View Residential Care Facility in Fayette.

Deputies learned a few days later that the two patients had been seen with the two CNA’s. Investigators claim Penney and Johanningmeier developed a relationship with the two patients at the facility and the relationships turned sexual once the patients had walked away from the facility.

If convicted, the two women could face up to five years in prison and would be required to register as sex offenders. They both posted a $2,000 bond and were released.

According to the Prairie View Management website, the Fayette facility serves “adults with functional limitations caused by chronic mental illness, intellectual disability, or medical conditions.”

(Photos courtesy of the Fayette County Sheriff)