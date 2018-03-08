Murder trial ends as Des Moines woman agrees to plea deal

A Des Moines woman’s murder trial came to an abrupt end Wednesday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sera Alexander was charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of 49-year-old Anthony Hartmann. Her defense attorneys argued Alexander shot her stepfather after years of abuse. Her trial ended Wednesday when Alexander agreed to a plea deal. She pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm. Alexander now faces up to 15 years in prison.

The judge in the case refused to let Alexander use Iowa’s “stand your ground” defense. That law took effect two months after the shooting.