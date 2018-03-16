Iowa in 4th place at NCAA Wrestling tourney

Radio Iowa

Iowa has slipped to fourth place at the NCAA Wrestling Tournament in Cleveland.

Ohio State leads the team race (80.5) with a 13.5-point edge over Penn State (67). Michigan has moved into 3rd (59.5) ahead of the Hawkeyes (53), who will have two wrestlers in tonight’s semifinals. Both are freshman – Spencer Lee at 125 and Alex Marinelli at 165.

Lee was leading 11-1 when he pinned his foe from Oklahoma State this morning. In three matches, Lee has outscored his opponents 47-to-1. He’ll face Ohio State’s Nathan Tomasello in tonight’s semifinal.

The pair split their two meetings earlier this season. Marinelli scored a 7-6 victory this morning for a matchup tonight with two-time NCAA champ Isaiah Martinez of Illinois. Iowa’s other quarterfinalist, Michael Kemerer, dropped a 6-2 decision to Penn State’s defending national champ Jason Nolf at 157. University of Northern Iowa 174-pounder Taylor Lujan also lost to a Penn State wrestler in the quarterfinals.

 


