Hawkeyes rally late to sweep Evansville

Two eighth-inning RBI singles from Tyler Cropley and Kyle Crowl sent the Iowa baseball team to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory, leading the Hawkeyes to a three-game series sweep over Evansville on Sunday afternoon at Duane Banks Field.

The win was Iowa’s third come-from-behind win of the season, improving the team’s record to 11-6 overall.

“We’ve taken some big strides this weekend,” said Crowl. “We came out with a lot of energy today and I think we did a good job executing. We’ve been getting it done late in the games and I think we did a good job showing that again today.”

Iowa trailed 2-1 through 6 1/2 innings before rallying with three runs in its final two at-bats. Freshman Zion Pettigrew tied the game in the seventh with a pinch-hit RBI single to centerfield before Iowa put together a three hit inning in the eighth.

The Hawkeyes return to action on Tuesday by hosting Saint Louis.