Missing persons report filed for Creston family vacationing in Mexico

A family from southwest Iowa on vacation in Mexico haven’t been heard from in more than a week. Other family members and friends have taken to social media to ask for help.

Kevin and Amy Sharp, along with their children Sterling and Adrianna, of Creston, left March 15th, destined for Tulum, Mexico. The family was scheduled to depart Cancun, Mexico at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 21st, and were scheduled to arrive in St. Louis at around 6 p.m. that same day, with the intentions of attending a Southwestern Community College basketball game Thursday in Illinois. They never arrived.

Their cell phones have been pinged, and indicated they were still in Mexico, but with no movement recorded. There’s also been no activity on their social media pages. A missing persons report has been filed through the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, in an attempt to located the Sharp family.

If you have any information about their location, contact law enforcement.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)