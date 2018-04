Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened this morning in Warren County.

Des Moines Police were called to a home on the city’s south side in the 8600 block of Warren Drive just before 7:30 a.m. on the report of a shooting. The home is located in Warren County and police have confirmed one death, which they’re treating as a homicide.

Few other details have been released. Iowa DCI agents are assisting with the investigation.