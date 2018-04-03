Character Counts seeking nominations for Iowa Character Award

Just less than a month remains for Iowans to nominate someone — or an organization — which lives up to the six pillars of character.

Those are: Caring, Citizenship, Fairness, Respect, Responsibility and Trustworthiness. Amy Smit is spokeswoman for the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University, which sponsors the Iowa Character Awards.

“We want everybody to take a look at their community and look at those people who are being good examples of character and nominate them for an Iowa Character Award,” she says. The awards recognize the role of Iowans who have lived up to serving their communities and the state. Smit says it’s simple to nominate someone.

“Go to IowaCharacterAwards.com and tell us a little about who you’re nominating and why you’re nominating them and hit ‘submit,'” Smit says. “If you want to attach a couple of letters of recommendation, you can do that, too. We really look forward to getting those nominations. It makes us feel good about the state that we live in because there’s so many great stories about great people that come in.”

The deadline for nominations is May 1st. The winners will be announced in June with the recognition banquet to be held July 20th in Altoona.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)