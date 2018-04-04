Six injured in accident involving Bedford school bus

A half-dozen people were hurt in an accident involving a school bus east of Bedford this morning.

Bedford Community District Superintendent Joe Drake says the incident happened at around 8:30 near the intersection of Highway 2 and Lake Road.

Two adults and four students were transported by ambulance to Corning and Clarinda hospitals. Their injuries were said to be non-life threatening. Other students on the bus were transported by their parents to the hospital to be checked for injuries. There were a total of 15 students on-board the bus. Fire and rescue crews from several communities, including Clarinda and Shenandoah, responded to the scene. The road was blocked in both directions while emergency crews attended to the injured and investigating the accident.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later today.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)