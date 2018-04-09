Winter conditions blamed for fatal accident near Norwalk

An ice-covered bridge is blamed for a crash that killed a Des Moines teenager.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on Highway 5 near Norwalk.

Eighteen-year-old Malik Rucker was a passenger in the car that entered a ditch and rolled several times.

His father, 46-year-old Famous Rucker, was driving and lost control of the car while crossing an icy bridge, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

Malik’s mother, 41-year-old Aisha Rucker, was injured in the crash.

Malik Rucker was a senior at Des Moines Lincoln High School.