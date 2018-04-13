Board of Regents approves increase in room and board rates

The cost of tuition isn’t the only thing going up at the three state-supported universities.

The Board of Regents approved an increase in room and board rates for the schools at their meeting Thursday in Council Bluffs. The cost for the most popular double room and meal plan at the University of Iowa will go up 2.7%, it increases 2.4% at Iowa State University, and 1.9% at the University of Northern Iowa.

Regent Nancy Boetger of Harlan asked Brad Berg of the Regents office if the rates go up consistently every year. “Yeah, I think that’s a fair statement. These systems are 100% responsible for all of their operating costs in addition to all of their capital improvements, and they are a self supporting unit,” Berg says.

Berg say they try to keep the costs increases down as he says they are aware that this is part of the cost of attending the three schools. There are a variety of different meal and room plans available at each of the schools. The most common plan at the University of Iowa with a double room and full board will increase $269 to $10,284. At Iowa State the plan will increase $203 to $8,720. The same type of plan at the University of Northern Iowa increases $167 to $8,948.

Here’s a rundown on the room and board rates: Room-and-Board-rates-PDF