Future of traffic cameras a negotiating tool at session’s end?

The battle over traffic enforcement cameras remains unresolved in the state legislature.

Earlier this year, the Iowa Senate voted to ban the cameras which catch vehicles speeding and running red lights. Then, the House voted to establish new regulations for the cameras.

Senator Brad Zaun of Urbandale is still pushing for an outright ban. He suggests this issue could wind up being a bargaining chip to decide other issues that have to be resolved before the legislature may adjourn.

“It may be one of the negotiating tools to get out of here,” Zaun told reporters Tuesday.

Senator Tony Bisignano of Des Moines wants the cameras to stay. He said cities need the revenue from the tickets.

“Twelve million dollars, it’s going to cost local government, if this bill will go to the governor,” Bisignano said.

Zaun responded.

“All we’ve had conversations about with these traffic enforcement cameras is about money,” Zaun said.

Zaun is among those who say the cameras are more about revenue than safety. Those who argue the cameras should stay say it’s too dangerous for police to pull drivers amid speeding traffic on highways that pass through cities.