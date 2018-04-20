Wapello teen arrested for alleged threat involving prom

Wapello Police have charged a 16-year-old with a felony count of threat of terrorism for an alleged threat involving prom.

Wapello Police responded to a report of a possible threat Thursday, when they received word that an individual may be coming to prom to shoot another individual. After an investigation by the Wapello Police, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Attorney and the Juvenile Detention Office a warrant for the arrest of the teen was obtained.

Police say there are no active threats at this time. Extra law enforcement will be on hand at the Wapello prom as a precaution.

(By Steve Putney, KBUR, Burlington)