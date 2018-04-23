Woman and boy die in Waterloo house fire, three others survive

Two people died and two were injured in a house fire in Waterloo on Sunday. Waterloo Fire Rescue Chief Pat Treloar says five people were in the two-story house when the blaze broke out around 6:30 AM.

“We have an adult female and a juvenile male that were deceased on the scene of this fire,” Waterloo Fire Rescue Chief Pat Treloar confirmed. “Our understanding is that there were three people in the home that were able to get out – an adult male, an adult female and another juvenile.”

Two of the three survivors were transported to an area hospital, both were female.

Treloar did not release the ages of the victims or reveal the extent of injuries. He says investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire and pinpoint where it started.

“By looking at the house, it obviously started on the front side of the home,” Treloar said. “Exactly where, we’re not sure.”

It’s the second deadly fire in Waterloo in just over a month. A fire on March 15th claimed the lives of a 33-year-old woman, her nine-year-old son, and her five-year-old daughter.

Story & photo by Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo