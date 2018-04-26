Dubuque man given 50 years in prison for murder of girlfriend

A judge on Wednesday sentenced a Dubuque man, convicted of killing his girlfriend, to 50 years in prison.

Twenty-five-year-old Fontae Buelow was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Dubuque County jury in January. Police accused Buelow of stabbing 21-year-old Samantha Link to death after a night out drinking in March of 2017. Buelow testified at his trial that he believed Link stabbed herself after the two got into an argument.

Prior to his sentencing, Buelow was allowed to address the courtroom and maintained his innocence – saying “I promise on everything I love I did not hurt Sam.” Link’s relatives delivered victim impact statements, calling her “caring, loving and beautiful.”