DCI reports man shot to death by trooper in Webster County was from Carroll

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has released the name of the man who was fatally shot by an Iowa State Patrol trooper in Webster County. The man is identified as 26-year-old Joshua Lee Ewing of Carroll.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for Tuesday. The Iowa State trooper involved in the shooting is identified as Justin Parman. Trooper Parman and Ewing exchanged several rounds of gunfire during an incident west of Fort Dodge on Sunday. Ewing was shot and killed. Parman was not injured.

The initial investigation revealed Ewing had fired several shots into his own vehicle prior to trooper Parman’s arrival. The investigation is continuing by the Iowa D.C.I. with the final report pending autopsy and laboratory information. Upon completion,all information will be forwarded to the Webster County attorney’s office for a review.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)