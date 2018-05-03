Solon man admits to cyberstalking young girl

A Solon man has admitted to stalking a young girl.

Forty-eight-year-old Daniel Lee Stone pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and admitted to texting a minor girl more than 170 times in a four-day period in 2016. Court information indicates Stone said he was someone else in the texts and offer the girl cash and other “goodies” to be his “sugar baby.”

Stone sent several texts telling the girl he was watching her home and accurately described items or places in the girl’s home after she made repeated requests for him to leave her alone.

Stone will be sentenced September 12th and could be sentenced up to a maximum of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.