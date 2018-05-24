Special Investigation finds former UNI employee put school money in his account

A special investigation by the State Auditor has found a former University of Northern Iowa professor put school money into his own account.

The special investigation was requested by UNI over concerns about money handled by Samuel Lankford, who worked in the School of Health, Physical Education and Leisure Services as the director of the Sustainable Tourism and Environment (STEP) and Recreation Research and Service.

The audit found he improperly deposited three checks worth nearly $15,000 dollars into his personal bank account from a report he did for the Artic Winter Games in 2014. The audit says the money should have gone to the university.

The report says it is not possible to determine if there were other improper deposits to Lankford’s account because proper records were not available for review. Lankford resigned in July of 2015.

The results of the report have been turned over to the UNI Department of Public Safety, the DCI and Black Hawk County Attorney’s office.