IHSAA adjusts 2A bracket for state soccer tournament

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has adjusted the class 2A bracket for this week’s state soccer tournament in Des Moines. Officials say a seeding error was corrected and because of that Pella is the top seed in the field. Top ranked Storm Lake is seeded second and will now open against Hudson on Thursday instead of Perry. Storm Lake coach Ben Schekirke says they were notified of the change over the weekend.

“I don’t know how much it has changed other than just where we are sitting”, said Schekirke. “We are unfamiliar with both teams so we have not changed too much. We are just going to play our game.”

The other first round games in 2A include second ranked Marion against Newton, third rated Cedar Rapids Xavier plays Dallas Center Grimes and Pella tangles with Perry.