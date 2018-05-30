Northern Iowa catching up in planting after productive week

Farmers who have lagged behind in planting made up a lot of ground in the last week.

The U.S.D.A. crop report says farmers in the northern third of the state were able to plant 20 percent of their projected corn acres last week. The northwest and north-central areas of the state had been way behind due to wet conditions. The report says the northern part of the state now has just 10 percent of the corn left to be planted. That compares to 96 percent of the corn that’s already in the ground statewide.

Seventy-seven percent of the corn has already emerged. Soybean planting statewide is now one week ahead of the five-year average at 81 percent — and 44 percent of the beans have emerged.