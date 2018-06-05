Fort Dodge man dies in accident in Webster County

One person was killed Monday afternoon when a pickup and a semi collided near Duncombe in Webster County.

Reportedly, an eastbound 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 55-year-old Mark W. Mueggenberg of Fort Dodge crossed the center line at a curve and struck a westbound 2003 Peterbuilt semi driven by 67-year-old Larry E. Law of Duncombe. The Mueggenberg pickup came to rest in the south ditch where it started on fire and was completely consumed when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Mueggenberg died at the accident scene. The Law semi came to rest in the north ditch on its passenger side. Law was treated for minor injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)