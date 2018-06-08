Death of NW Iowa infant under investigation

Authorities are investigating the death of an 11-month-old child in Estherville.

Police say shortly after 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jasmine Rodriguez Sebastian was taken to Avera Holy Family Hospital in Estherville and subsequently transferred to Avera McKennon Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Jasmine passed away at Avera McKennon Hospital on Wednesday.

The Estherville Police Department, Emmet County Attorney’s Office, Iowa Department of Human Services and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the circumstances surrounding Jasmine’s death.

No additional information is available at this time.

By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville