Dubuque County woman charged with OWI after kids seen riding on trunk of car

A Holy Cross woman is facing charges for driving drunk with her children riding on the car.

Dubuque County Sheriff’s deputies went to a parking lot in Holy Cross on Monday night after witnesses reported a woman was driving in and out of the lot with children on the trunk of her car. The arrest report shows 36-year-old Casey Keeley admitted to letting her kids ride on the trunk and a breath test placed her blood alcohol content at 0.121.

She’s charged with second-offense OWI, two counts of child endangerment, and driving with a suspended license.